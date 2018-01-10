Keri Hilson Tearfully Reveals That She “Hit Rock Bottom” After Falling Off The Charts [Video]

Keri Hilson met with Steve Harvey’s psychic medium Reginald Lewis, who tapped into her late grandmother to reveal that she is making the right decision leaving certain people behind in her life. In addition, he sees a successful year coming up for Keri, who tearfully revealed that she took a much longer break from music than she intended due to repeatedly “hitting rock bottom.”

We hope 2018 treats her much better!

YouTube/Steve TV