Rumor Has It That Diddy Plans To Offer The H&M Model Saddled With “Coolest Monkey” Hoodie A Million Dollar Sean Jean Deal
Diddy To Offer Modeling Contract To Young H&M Model
As you know, H&M has faced MAJOR backlash, and even a loss of celeb backing over their decision to place a beautiful young black model in a kids shirt labeling him as the “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.”
While folks have been dragging the brand from here to hell for their recklessness, but very little was known about what’s what with of the poor young boy used as a prop in the racist product description.
According to Metro UK, that buzz is moving through the industry that Diddy has reached out to the young model featured in the offensive advertisement to offer him a modeling gig with his Sean John clothing line.
Oh, and there’s supposedly a $1,000,000 offer on the table for the little guy as well. That’s one hell of a way to make up for getting called a monkey on an international platform.
Meanwhile, even G-Eazy has decided to pull the plug on his upcoming brand partnership with the clothing company.
Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with @HM… Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I've decided at this time our partnership needs to end. Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it's truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many (stylist, photographer, creative and marketing teams) and be deemed acceptable. I can't allow for my name and brand to be associated with a company that could let this happen. I hope that this situation will serve as the wake up call that H&M and other companies need to get on track and become racially and culturally aware, as well as more diverse at every level.
H&M is paying DEARLY for their little “slip up.” Who’s the monkey now?
Getty/Instagram