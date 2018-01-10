Rumor Has It That Diddy Plans To Offer The H&M Model Saddled With “Coolest Monkey” Hoodie A Million Dollar Sean Jean Deal

Diddy To Offer Modeling Contract To Young H&M Model

As you know, H&M has faced MAJOR backlash, and even a loss of celeb backing over their decision to place a beautiful young black model in a kids shirt labeling him as the “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.”

While folks have been dragging the brand from here to hell for their recklessness, but very little was known about what’s what with of the poor young boy used as a prop in the racist product description.

According to Metro UK, that buzz is moving through the industry that Diddy has reached out to the young model featured in the offensive advertisement to offer him a modeling gig with his Sean John clothing line.

Oh, and there’s supposedly a $1,000,000 offer on the table for the little guy as well. That’s one hell of a way to make up for getting called a monkey on an international platform.

Meanwhile, even G-Eazy has decided to pull the plug on his upcoming brand partnership with the clothing company.

H&M is paying DEARLY for their little “slip up.” Who’s the monkey now?

Getty/Instagram