Flaxseed Flavored Fake Feminist Lena Dunham Called Out Over Golden Globes “Time’s Up” Photo Op

Tessa Thompson Says Time’s Up Members Were Surprised Lena Dunham Showed Up After Zero Participation

Welp… This story has a lot of twists and turns, so bear with us. Tessa Thompson has been active and vocal in the Time’s Up initiative since the campaign’s beginning…

She’s been posting about the movement actively and one of her recent photos was from this weekend, in preparation for Time’s Up representation on the Golden Globes red carpet. Thompson’s caption read: “6 hours, 60 artists, 8 activits and a lot of coffee.”

The women pictured in the photos included Michelle Williams, Billie Jean King, Rashida Jones, Susan Sarandon, Laura Dern and of course Thompson. Also pictured, middle row, far right, was Lena Dunham who drew public ire after casting doubt on Aurora Perrineau’s account that she was raped by “Girls” writer Murray Miller.

A sharp-eyed editor at Nylon noticed an exchange between Thompson and one commenter who said and wrote up the exchange.

“I support this initiative and the fight for gender justice and am really glad that the movement is growing,” the user commented. “I however am perplexed by the inclusion of Lena Dunham, a woman who publicly accused a young sexual assault survivor of color, Aurora Perrineau, of lying about her assault.” She then goes on to note that Dunham has yet to publicly apologize to Perrineau. Dunham did release an apology to “any women who have been disappointed” less than a day after first defending Miller, but never referred or apologized to Perrineau directly, something that she should do given the fact that Miller was the one doing the lying. “Would greatly appreciate your thoughts on this as it gravely discredits your efforts to include Lena without holding her accountable,” the user concludes.

Tessa kept it 100 with the commenter, noting:

“Lena was not anywhere present in our group during the countless hours of work for the last two months. We hosted an open house for actresses for red carpet messaging and Lena presence was a surprise to us all. This is a time of reckoning. And for many, a re-education. So many women also have real work to do. I’m afraid it’s too nuanced a conversation to have on this platform. But I hear you, and know that your thoughts and words are not lost on me. It’s been discussed”

Wooooooow right?! Of course none of this should come as a surprise. Dunham has put her foot in her mouth time and time again.

When questioned about the photo, and Tessa’s disclosure, Lena Dunham told Indiewire:

“I was honored to be invited to the meeting by a close friend and to observe the work that these amazing women have been doing the past few months. For highly personal reasons, I’ve been unable to join previous efforts but being asked to be a part of this celebratory moment was truly beautiful. I’ve worked with Tessa and respect her artistry and admire her consistent candor.”

Tessa has since softened her response, posting the following update to her Twitter

More important than what black dresses might be worn is WHY we are wearing them. May the press have sense enough to focus the conversation around just that. #TimesUp https://t.co/5rOTHhbwzZ — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 4, 2018

Lena also retweeted and pinned this message from Thompson

Thompson’s amended message is well thought out to be sure, but necessary? We don’t think so. Nor do plenty of others.

