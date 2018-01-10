Boy Bye: Playboi Carti’s Ex Says He’s Not Really With Blac Chyna For Her Peanut Butter Cakes

Playboi Carti Using Blac Chyna For Fame?

Blac Chyna has been rolling around Hollyweird with her magical rapper boyfriend but is his affinity for her a fraud?

According to Playboi Carti’s ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose, it is. Rubi posted up some year end reflection to her IG followers and says she’s happy she wiped her hands clean from her fraudulent ex. She also claims he will do “anything” for fame, including faking the funk with Blac Chyna.

Interesting but not far fetched…does he even look like Blac Chyna is his “type”?

