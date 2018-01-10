Wakanda Party: Advance “Black Panther” Ticket Sales Are Shattering Records & The Internet

Big news this morning – #BlackPanther sold more advance tickets on @Fandango in its first 24 hours than any other MCU movie, besting previous record holder Captain America: Civil War. Long live the King! pic.twitter.com/JL1c28AgWm — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 10, 2018

“Black Panther” Ticket Hysteria Wins The Internet

It’s only been TWO DAYS and “Black Panther” is already mostly sold out EVERYWHERE from Atlanta to Wakanda (and shattering advance Marvel movie ticket sales records) as the Blackest pop culture obsession maybe ever that has ALLLLLL of Blackity Black Twitter in a TIZZY.

Fandango right now after Black Twitter found out Black Panther tickets have gone on sale. pic.twitter.com/Bc1L6FCr6f — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 8, 2018

Peep the Twitter hysteria over advance “Black Panther” tix on the flip.