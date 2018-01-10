Wakanda Party: Advance “Black Panther” Ticket Sales Are Shattering Records & The Internet
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
“Black Panther” Ticket Hysteria Wins The Internet
It’s only been TWO DAYS and “Black Panther” is already mostly sold out EVERYWHERE from Atlanta to Wakanda (and shattering advance Marvel movie ticket sales records) as the Blackest pop culture obsession maybe ever that has ALLLLLL of Blackity Black Twitter in a TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over advance “Black Panther” tix on the flip.