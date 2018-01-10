Really Really: Kevin Gates Walks Free From Prison Without Getting Immediately Arrested Again

Kevin Gates Has Been Released From Prison

Kevin Gates has officially been released from prison, and happily left the building on Wednesday morning. Last year when Gates was released from custody in Florida, he was immediately re-arrested for an outstanding warrant in Illinois for a weapons charge–luckily for Kevin, that wasn’t the case this time around.

The “2 Phones” rapper served 9 months of his 30-month sentence, and was released from an Illinois state prison on parole. Gates will be on mandatory supervision and cannot possess any firearms.

His initial arrest last year was for kicking a woman at one of his concerts in Florida, so who knows if he’s going to be doing shows any time soon….but hopefully nothing crazy like that goes down. TMZ’s photo of the rapper after walking free from prison shows just how happy he is to finally be out, so we can assume Kev will be on his best behavior.