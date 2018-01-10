TimesUp: Marvel Creator Stan Lee Accused Of Sexually Harassing His In-Home Nurses

Call Captain…

Stan Lee Accused Of Sexual Harassment

A superhero creator is being accused of being a super creep.

At the tender age of 95, Marvel’s Stan Lee is facing allegations that he acted inappropriately with his in-home nurses. The Daily Mail is reporting that Lee allegedly harassed and assaulted his home nurses to the point that the provider, Concierge Nursing Care, stopped working with him.

A source told The Mail that Lee’s allegedly groped his nurses and asked for sex in the shower in part because he’s “old” and has “lost his way.”

“He doesn’t seem to care what people think of him, he’s lost his filter. There has been a stream of young nurses coming to his house in West Hollywood and he has been sexually harassing them. He finds it funny. He walks around naked and is vulgar towards the women, he asks them for oral sex in the shower and wants to be pleasured in his bedroom. He uses the word p***y and f**k in their presence. He’s also very handsy and has groped some of the women, it’s unacceptable behavior, especially from an icon like Stan.”

Lee has since responded via his attorney Tom Lallas to BuzzFeed News who told them that the “false and defamatory” allegations are part of a “shake-down” scheme.

“Mr. Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character,” Lallas said in his statement. “We are not aware of anyone filing a civil action, or reporting these issues to the police, which for any genuine claim would be the more appropriate way for it to be handled. Instead, Mr. Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media. Mr. Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Concierge Nursing Care is denying the extortion allegations and people are divided over whether or not the allegations will keep them from supporting Marvel.

