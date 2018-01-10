Finessin’: Cardi B Is Set To Take The Stage With Bruno Mars For A Performance At The GRAMMYs

Cardi B Will Perform At This Year’s GRAMMY Awards

Everybody knows that Cardi B had the year of a lifetime in 2017, and it looks like that success is making its way into 2018, too. Less than a week after the Bronx rapper joined Bruno Mars on the remix for “Finesse,” it was announced that the two will be performing the track together for the GRAMMY Awards on January 28th. This performance alone is a huge step for a new artist, on top of her already huge nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (“Bodak Yellow”).

The “Finesse (Remix)” took the world by storm last week when the video hit the internet, and has gotten to nearly 50 Million views in less than a week. We can hopefully expect to see the both Bruno and Cardi in their 90’s garb for the performance just like they had on in the beloved video.

Other performers set to grace the stage during the show are Childish Gambino, Logic, and SZA. Congrats to Belcalis on her huge night soon to come later on this month at the GRAMMYs.