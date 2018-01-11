These Tragically Tacky H&M Hoodie Remixes Are Cornying Up The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
The whole entire internet was on the same page about H&M’s offensive “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” hoodie and then everything swerved left into the abyss. What was once a moment of unified outrage soon evolved into a hilariously tacky clown show filled with cringe-worthy hoodie remixes currently cornying up social media.

Peep the the wackest (and tackiest) H&M hoodie remixes on the flip.

