These Tragically Tacky H&M Hoodie Remixes Are Cornying Up The Internet
Absolute WORST H&M Hoodie Remixes
The whole entire internet was on the same page about H&M’s offensive “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” hoodie and then everything swerved left into the abyss. What was once a moment of unified outrage soon evolved into a hilariously tacky clown show filled with cringe-worthy hoodie remixes currently cornying up social media.
Peep the the wackest (and tackiest) H&M hoodie remixes on the flip.
Whenever the playing field has been leveled, we have ALWAYS come out on top. We were born to be great! Knock us down seven times, we will get up eight. It has been proven that, we weren't born to fit in, but to STANDOUT! Turning a negative situation into a positive one. #penciledcelebrities #breakthesilencechallenge #taketheirjobs