Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey & Other Celebs Attend The #GUHHATL Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
Celebs Attend The “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” Premiere

Last night, celebs flooded Atlanta’s Woodruff Arts Center for the star-studded season two premiere of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.”

After opening remarks from Lauren Gellert, EVP of programming at WE tv, and Marc Juris, president at WE tv, guests were treated to a sneak peak of the upcoming “Growing Up Hip Hop: ATL” season 2, which was introduced by executive producer, Bow Wow. Following the screening, was a lively cast Q&A moderated by radio/tv personality Gary With Da Tea.

Guests in attendance included the show’s stars Bow Wow…

Shaniah Mauldin (daughter of Jermaine Dupri)…

Reginae Carter (daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Wright)…

Zonnique Pullins (daughter of T.I. & Tiny)…

Brandon Barnes (son of Debra Antney and brother to Waka Flocka)…

and Ayana Fite (daughter of DJ Hurricane).

Other attendees included Kenya Moore…

Trina and Towanda Braxton…

Mama June, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin…

and the hosts of “Sister Circle.”

“Growing Up Hip Hop: ATL” premieres Thursday, January 11 at 10/9c on WE tv. Follow @GUHH_WEtv and @WEtv on social using hashtag #GUHHATL.

