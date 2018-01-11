Major Key: DJ Khaled & Megan Trainor Speak On ‘The Four’

Are you watching “The Four”???

“The Four” Panelists Speak On Their Singing Competition Show

BOSSIP hit the scene for FOX’s new competitive show “The Four,” which features music moguls Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Charlie Walk as panelists.

We caught up with the panelists and the host Fergie to get the latest scoop on the show and one thing they all assured us is that this show will be vastly different than other reality TV competition programs.

“I’m glad people finally got to see it and the response was amazing,” said Khaled. “When the people speak, you got something.”

Charlie Walk, who is currently the President of Republic Records, said he believes they “can help” polish budding talent to allow them to take off and be successful.

Megan Trainor, who recently got engaged to Daryl Sabara, dished on her wedding plans. She explained she won’t be doing a bachelorette party but she will definitely be doing an engagement party. As for the actual wedding; that’s still very complicated.

“I don’t know if I want it to be huge or tiny. I don’t know who to invite and who I’ll offend,” said the singer turned panelist.

You can catch “The Four” every Thursday at 8pm EST on FOX.