Sweet Matrimony-dom: Todd Tucker Lauds His Boo Kandi Burrus Who Is Heading Straight To Broadway After Xscape Tour

Kandi Transitions From Xscape Tour To Broadway’s Chicago and Todd Tucker Is Proud

Todd Tucker is gushing over his wife Kandi Burruss, and rightfully so. Kandi has had a busy year, between being a mommy to their kids Riley and Ace, she was also juggling a handful of gigs. Two reality shows, a national tour and now she’s transitioning into a role on broadway. Kandi is really flexing all of her talents and turning it into coins and Todd is a proud hubby.

My baby @kandi is getting her @diddy on! She won’t stop! On her BadGirl shit lol! 28 cities 29 sold out shows with Xscape and now on to Broadway! Come support your girl let’s make this an experience she won’t forget! CHICAGO on Broadway opening night 1/15/18.

Kandi’s opening night is not until the 15th of January but she’s already in rehearsal. Todd was there to share a clip.

How sweet!

Kandi shared some highlights from The Great Xscape Tour and her first vlog about her Broadway debut. Hit the flip to see both.