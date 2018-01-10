Me Who??? Nonchalant Punch Thrower Floyd Mayweather Jr. Gives His Take On #MeToo

Floyd never heard of #MeToo. Getting to the point, the extremely wealthy athlete gave his take on #MeToo in a Men’s health interview and it went like this:

We’re asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018.

The who?

The #MeToo movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault.

When you say “me too” … When somebody is like, “I got a Rolls Royce, I be like ‘me too.’” When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, “Me too. I got two. Me too.”

This is a very different —

Well, I didn’t know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I’m like, “me too.” Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, “I made a billion dollars, me too.”

I know you have a sensitive side. You’ve talked about your sensitive side before.

Of course. I mean, you live and you learn. I think everyone, if you’re in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it, you know, talk about it, and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don’t think it’s cool at all.