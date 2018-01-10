The New BBW: Lebron James Hosts B’day Bash For Baller Bro D-Wade At Drake’s Toronto Restaurant

Lebron Hosts Toronto Birthday Party For Dwayne Wade

Just a few weeks ago Dwyane Wade was wishing his basketball bro Lebron a Happy Birthday… This week Bron Bron got to return the favor.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Lebron James hosted Dwyane Wade’s birthday with The House of Rémy Martin at Drake’s new Pick 6ix Restaurant. Attendees included Drake, Lebron James, Dwayne Wayde, OVO Chubbs, DJ Charlie B, DJ Meel, Baka Not Nice, Eric Da Jeweler, DJ Steph Floss, Future The Prince, and more. The Cleveland Cavalier athletes were in Toronto for the basketball game versus the Toronto Raptors on January 11th. DJ Meel provided the music as The House of Rémy Martin provided cocktails such as the Six Spice Fashion (made with Rémy Martin VSOP, Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum, Six Spice syrup, Angostura bitters) and the classic Sazerac (made with Rémy Martin VSOP, Passionfruit Syrup, Peychauds and a Pernod rinse.) These cocktails will be served permanently at the brand new Pick 6ix restaurant owned by Drake. The official grand opening of Pick 6ix Restaurant is on January 10th.

This isn’t the first time Rémy has worked with Drake’s crew.

In August of this year, The House of Rémy Martin partnered with OVO Chubbs for parties that included Drake, Lebron James, Migos, French Montana, and DVSN at the Lavelle rooftop during Caribana Weekend. After OVO Fest that weekend, The House of Rémy Martin also partnered with OVO Chubbs for the official OVO Fest Afterparty at Nest where artists such as Drake, The Weeknd, Cardi B, Offset, PartyNextDoor, French Montana, DVSN, and Travis Scott enjoyed bottle service at the packed Rémy Martin sponsored event.

Check out more photos from D-Wade’s party below