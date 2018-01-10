In White Folks News: Craig Sager Jr. Tweets About Deceased Dad’s Pesky Seedless Left Behind Estate Hassling Him

Craig Sager’s Son Says He Left Him Out His Will, So Why Is He Going To Court?

Drama!

A few days ago, Deadspin reported that deceased NBA journalist Craig Sager left nothing to his children from his first marriage. That included his son Craig Sager II, who had given his dad bone marrow, in an attempt to save his life TWICE. Court papers confirmed even though the sportscaster left all of his property to his second wife, Stacy Jo Sager, and excluded the three adult children from his first marriage, his older children are getting called to court over it.

His son is annoyed, justifiably and tweeted this:

Nothing like getting served, pestered by Sherrifs & taken to court over a Will that myself and my sisters are not only 100% excluded from but do not even have any interest in contesting in the first place. Thanks Dad 👌 — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 2, 2018

His older sister, Kacy, issued a statement about the situation the following day.

“We knew he left her everything. We knew his original will had been revised to exclude us,” she wrote. “And honestly? We didn’t care…. It sucks so damn hard that, after months without communication, our first ‘contact’ with Stacy was through lawyers and the poor sheriffs who had to waste their time serving us.”

For all the people who thought he was being petty, airing this out on twitter he clarified:

Craig Sager wrote his son out of his will the day after he spent 9 days in Houston trying to save his life a 2nd time. Craig Sager’s son & his 2 sisters that were also written out never contested it, but have been taken to court so they can never contest it.

Make sense now? Good — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 10, 2018

I’m not taking anyone to court. I have always loved my dad & I will always work hard to make him proud. He said he wanted to live to see what I contribute to society bc I follow my heart. Right now, it’s time to be a good brother. I spent more than enough time being a good son. https://t.co/9yl6c3OS2E — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 10, 2018

Just trying to get my facts straight. https://t.co/7ZeKXkip5y — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 10, 2018

Yikes, that’s a tough situation.