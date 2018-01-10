In White Folks News: Craig Sager Jr. Tweets About Deceased Dad’s Pesky Seedless Left Behind Estate Hassling Him
Craig Sager’s Son Says He Left Him Out His Will, So Why Is He Going To Court?
Drama!
A few days ago, Deadspin reported that deceased NBA journalist Craig Sager left nothing to his children from his first marriage. That included his son Craig Sager II, who had given his dad bone marrow, in an attempt to save his life TWICE. Court papers confirmed even though the sportscaster left all of his property to his second wife, Stacy Jo Sager, and excluded the three adult children from his first marriage, his older children are getting called to court over it.
His son is annoyed, justifiably and tweeted this:
His older sister, Kacy, issued a statement about the situation the following day.
“We knew he left her everything. We knew his original will had been revised to exclude us,” she wrote. “And honestly? We didn’t care…. It sucks so damn hard that, after months without communication, our first ‘contact’ with Stacy was through lawyers and the poor sheriffs who had to waste their time serving us.”
For all the people who thought he was being petty, airing this out on twitter he clarified:
Yikes, that’s a tough situation.