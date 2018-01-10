YRNuptials: Cardi B And Offset Have Narrowed Down Song Selects For Their Holy Traptimony

Cardi B Says She And Offset Are Picking Wedding Songs

The date of Cardi B and Offset’s holy hood love union is drawing nearer and nearer — provided these two can manage to make it to the altar — and it looks like the engaged duo has been making some serious strides in their wedding planning.

As Cardi revealed in a new interview with Beats 1 Radio’s Julie Adenuga, she and her YRN Offset have narrowed down their list of possible wedding jams for the ceremony.

At first, Cardi played coy, hesitating to spill the beans on her possible love jams at the risk of “sounding sensitive.” But she eventually revealed that it was now between Al B. Sure! (we’re guessing ‘Night and Day’ because…well what other song did he have?) and a selection from Grace Jones, though she didn’t reveal which song from each artist she was considering.

Take a look:

You think these are two good options? We were picturing something a little trappier for their ceremony…

Splash/Getty