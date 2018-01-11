Race Matters: Four Seasons Resort Assumes Influential South African Blogger’s Blackness Isn’t “Luxurious”?
Being an influencer is a big business on instagram and with tons of folks living and making extra bucks off of it. One user, Jessica Nabongo, uses her account to showcase her exoctic travels. Some of her trips and stay are sponsored or comped by certain folks before hand in exchange for her sharing her experiences and folks received her experiences through photos, perhaps even mimicking her vacation, it’s a business. Nabongo however, is showing the dirty side of it…
After reaching out to the PR team at Four Season, she was seemingly shut down, and the reasoning sounds like the person judged Jessica from her looks and not her ability to influence her users. She knows this, because she hadn’t shared anything with them up front.
I JUST PUBLISHED A FULL ARTICLE. PLEASE CLICK LINK IN BIO AND SHARE. This is what is happening on Twitter. Please head over there to join the conversation. || The travel industry is and always has been predominantly white. The confirmation that they are purposely shutting us out is hurtful. We have got to use the power of our dollars and tell these brands that we won't stand for them making us invisible. They say that my "demographic is not in line with their brand," but still offered me the opportunity to spend my money. No thanks. To all of my followers I am sharing you so that you know the @fourseasons stance on the people that follow me. I, for one, will not be sending any more of my clients there and I hope that you all find another luxury brand that is interested in your money!! This message is not only for my black followers, but rather all of my followers because they said that they feel I am not reaching "luxury clientele in line with their brand." #noseasons
Jessica explained eloquently in a separate post why she, with her own successful travel blog and agency, felt abubtly rejectly over her looks:
As a travel influencer, I reach out to brands prior to traveling in hopes of obtaining complimentary stays. Sometimes hotels do not respond, sometimes they tell me they cannot accommodate me, sometimes they say yes. The other day I received the below email from the Four Seasons property in Nevis.
The confusion here is that I had not given them any demographic information about my followers nor my clients. What she concluded from her review of my “profile and social accounts” was that my “demographic was not in line with their [our] brand.” The only demographic information she could have gleaned from the information I gave her was my race, she could assume my age and she could assume my gender identity. I sent an email asking her to clarify what was meant by “demographic” and received this in response.
Before I dive in, I want to note, I recognize that the Four Seasons is a private company and it is their right to determine who they want to market to and how they want to market to them. I am writing this to share with my audience how this specific company views me and the people that follow me.
I did a poll on my Instagram account to find out if my followers are visiting the Four Seasons and what I found is that in fact 33% of respondents have stayed in Four Seasons properties in the past. And several respondents sent me DMs and shared with me the multiple properties that they have stayed at. But honestly none of this matters because they specifically noted “luxury brand clientele WHICH IS IN LINE WITH OUR BRAND.” To be clear, this is coded language to say we do not want you or anyone who follows you to visit our hotels unless it is behind closed doors.
This is a somewhat unexplored topic but relevant. Do YOU think corporations really shutting out Black influencers from making a living in this thriving industry? What’s your take on The Four Season’s response?
The dunes behind the @machangulo_beach_lodge offer an interesting mash up of landscapes with the ocean right behind them. Overall our brief stay in Mozambique was full of adventure and the snorkeling was some of the best that I've done in the world. I highly recommend a visit to Mozambique. I will definitely be doing more exploring of this beautiful country. If you are visiting Johannesburg, it is the perfect side trip as Maputo is a quick 45 minute flight away. 🎥 @fitztheworldcitizen #catchmeinmozambique @visitsouthafrica #wowsouthafrica #sp
Cheers to my third Safari this year and seeing the rhino 🦏 the last of the big five for me!!! @maratabasouthafrica was a world class safari with beautiful tents and amazing service. We had a great guide, Ryan, who made sure that I got to see all of my favorite animals, including giraffes and elephants. A 45-minute private charter from Joburg or 3.5 hours by road gets you into the thick of things. 📷 @fitztheworldcitizen #catchmeinsouthafrica #wowsouthafrica @visitsouthafrica #sp
CAPE TOWN WRAP UP: While shooting in Bo-Kaap, @schuri90 asked if we could take a picture. He already had his concept in mind. Let's put it to the the test! Who won?! The red wall or the yellow wall?!? . . . . . If you are traveling to Cape Town I suggest five days to "do Cape Town." My recommended activities include the wineries of Western Cape, if you link up with a local on a Sunday be sure to make it to the township party in Rands, go bike riding on the promenade with the good folks at @upcycles, take a helicopter ride with @nachelicopters, take selfies with penguins on boulder beach, use the colorful changing rooms as a backdrop in Muizenburg, eat fish and chips at Kalky's, eat tacos and have deliscious cocktails at @_el_burro in Greenpoint, sniff your way into a cocktail at @outrageofmodesty, eat BBQ that will have you licking your fingers at @sticky_bbq in obvs, and finally make the @capegracehotel your home during your stay. Thank me later!!! All in all Cape Town was cool. Not in my top five African cities but fun and beautiful. #catchmeinsouthafrica @visitsouthafrica #wowsouthafrica #sp
i’ll kiss you goodbye stand firm in my denial of the existence of soul mates or the one or whatever it is i have to tell myself to survive in the end of the most magnificent exchange i’ve ever known – @keondra ___________ People often ask me what my favorite country is, which is a difficult question for me to answer. There are a few favorites of which Bali is definitely one. What draws me into a country that ends up on my “favorites” list is that when I arrive the country immediately wraps me in its arms and I feel connected to the place, daydreaming about it after i’ve left. Bali is magic! What countr(ies)y is your soulmate? 📷 @eltonandersonjr #catchmeinbali #tbt