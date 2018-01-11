Campaign Cancelled? Seal Calls Oprah A Hollywood Hypocrite For Friendship With Harvey Weinstein

Seal Holds Oprah Accountable For Friendship With Harvey Weinstein

Oprah gave an amazing and moving speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. She spoke eloquently about the #MeToo movement and how Time’s Up for the old guard, so eloquently that people have been clamoring for her to run for President in 2020. There’s just one problem.

(Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Oprah was on great terms with Harvey Weinstein. While some are defending her, saying that EVERYONE who worked with Weinstein or was anybody with clout in the entertainment industry has photos with Weinstein.

But Seal ain’t having it…

Do you think Seal is right to try and hold Oprah accountable? Or is it possible she really didn’t know what a creep he was?