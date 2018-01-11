Jesus Wept: Pervy Pastor Gets Roaring Church Ovation After Admitting To Sexual Assault

Pastor Andy Savage Gets Ovation After Admitting Sexual Assault

We know that “good church folk” can be some of the most vile and evil people on the planet, but this is a whole ‘nother level of ain’t-s#!t-ness.

Memphis megachurch pastor Andy Savage received a rousing ovation from his Highpoint Church congregation after he admitted that he sexually assaulted a high school girl while he was in college.

Yes. You read that correctly. God-fearing people cheered for a sexual abuser. The devil workin’ overtime.

According to the WatchKeep post, Savage made his public admission after the victim broke her silence in a blog post that went viral. The assault took place in Texas when the then-youth minister drove Jules Woodson to the woods and demanded oral sex…

