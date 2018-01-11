15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Running Drug Opperation Through Her Bedroom Window, All With Her Mother’s Blessing

A 15-Year-Old Got Caught Selling Drugs From Her Bedroom

A 15-year-old girl in Massachusetts is said to have sold drugs to customers from her bedroom window, and the police allege it was all with her mother’s blessing. Investigators in the rural town say they discovered not just marijuana, but cocaine, the opioid fentanyl, and two unlicensed handguns with ammunition.

Beside the dangerous drug paraphernalia, the police also seized just over $1,000 in cash, believed to have been obtained by the teenager selling drugs. The mother, Heather Vittorioso, 37, was arrested and charged with a number of crimes that include possession of a firearm without a license, unlicensed possession of ammunition, reckless endangerment to a child, drug possession, cocaine trafficking, and conspiracy to violate drugs laws. The 15-year-old girl faces a number of charges in juvenile court.

The mother told detectives that she was indeed aware that her daughter was selling weed, but insisted that she knew nothing about the other narcotics they recovered. Their neighbors snitched and said that they heard people walking up the steps of the multi-family home at all hours of the night. It looks like encounters with the police run in the family, the 15-year-old’s father was arrested just back in September and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault in connection with a stabbing.