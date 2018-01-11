iFreaks: New App Attempts To Legally Solidify Sexual Consent Prior To Bumpin’ Uglies

Image via Getty

New App Aims To Bring Legal Consent To Sex Into The Digital Age

Rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment have always been hot button issues, but the topic has reached fever pitch of late with the emergence of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

Well, according to Gizmodo, a Dutch tech company is looking to make both women and men safer when it comes time for sex. Yes, there’s an app for that.

A company called LegalThings is developing an app called LegalFlings that allows potential partners to essentially sign a legally binding document that enumerates which sexual acts they consent to prior to doin’ the nasty.

Some Black Mirror isht, we know.

This might sound good in theory to some, but there are obviously NUMEROUS flaws with the practicality of this app. At any point during sex, someone can change their mind. You can’t just anally penetrate someone who is scared or screaming in pain just because they said “yeah we can try that” prior to sex. Consent doesn’t work that way.

Technology is great and all, but c’mon. SMH.