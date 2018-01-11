Pure Comedy: Here Are The Funniest Things That We’ve Seen On Twitter This Week
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 11
❯
❮
Image via Getty
Since it’s inception, Twitter has become a place where opinions are shared, justice is served, hatred and bigotry get exposed and breaking news gets decimated to the masses.
And while all that is well and good, we’re mostly here for the jokes.
Take a break from all the often-draining subject matter and flip the page to cry laughing at some of the funniest moments we’ve seen this week.