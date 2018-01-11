Snow Sit Down: Digital D-Bag Logan Paul Booted From YouTube For Birkenstock Bigotry

Image via Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images

YouTube Severs Ties With Logan Paul

Previously we reported that bandwidth bawbag Logan Paul got dragged across the information by his privileged blonde locks for his insanely offensive travel vlog where he not only mocked Japanese culture (IN JAPAN), but showed a dead body in the sacred “Suicide Forest”.

Well, Logan’s racist and insensitive shenanigans have gotten him ex-communicated from YouTube according to NPR.

“In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to NPR on Thursday, referring to the program connecting advertisers with top-tier content producers on the site. “Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season four of ‘Foursome’ and his new Originals are on hold.”

While some might not see getting kicked off of YouTube as a real punishment, estimates quote Paul’s income from his various channels at $1.3 million per month.

Good. We hope he loses even more than that.