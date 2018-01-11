GUHHATL Girlfriends: Bow Wow’s Yummy Yam Having New Chick Looks A LOT Like Joie Chavis

Bye Joie!

Bow Wow Debuts His New Girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie

Remember when we told you that oatmeal thicc Joie Chavis had moved on from Bow Wow to Dirty Sprite sipper Future???

Well, it looks like Bow’s unbothered because he’s busy with a new chick.

During Tuesday’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” premiere party, Bow was spotted hand-in-hand with a Joie lookalike black haired beauty.

As it turns out, that lady is actually urban model Kiyomi “Yummy” Leslie.

Bow’s so happy with the ATL based banger that he’s declared her “his girl” in a video shot at the “Growing Up Hip Hop ATL” after party. The promo clip is for his forthcoming single from his G6 album.

“My girl bad. My bag right. And we upping the standards,” Bow captioned the video.

New chick, who dis?

Do YOU think you’ll see more of Bow and Yummy when #GUHHATL returns tonight at 10/9c on WE tv?

More Kiyomi Leslie on the flip.