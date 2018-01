When your Momma sees you touching stuff after she told you not to touch anything pic.twitter.com/qdls30YnBq — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 10, 2018

Hilarious Coach Ewing Memes

Hall of Fame superstar-turned-Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing is winning Twitter with his hilarious coaching shenanigans that popped off during a game against St. John’s and sparked a must-see meme wave across social media.

When your granny see you laughing in the choir stand at church. #patrickewing #comedy pic.twitter.com/TaTxfzLVSk — Reggie French (@RFrenchComedy) January 11, 2018

