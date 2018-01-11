Stall God: Stalley And His Magnificent Face Mane Go “Squattin” In San Francisco [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Stalley – Squattin’ Official Video

Beard, check. Porsche, check. Vibes, check. Stalley just dropped a video for Squattin’ off his latest EP. The lyricist is speeding through San Fran in a 9-11 in a Raider hat and shouts out Kaepernick, not the ex-pro baller–his all black .357. It’s pro-black and ready to collapse cops. He also looks dayuuum GOODT in the video, for the ladies…

It’s dope, check it out:

 

 

 

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1614119/stall-god-stalley-and-his-magnificent-face-mane-go-squattin-in-san-francisco-video/
Categories: For Your Information, News, Viral Videos

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus