Stall God: Stalley And His Magnificent Face Mane Go “Squattin” In San Francisco [Video]

Stalley – Squattin’ Official Video

Beard, check. Porsche, check. Vibes, check. Stalley just dropped a video for Squattin’ off his latest EP. The lyricist is speeding through San Fran in a 9-11 in a Raider hat and shouts out Kaepernick, not the ex-pro baller–his all black .357. It’s pro-black and ready to collapse cops. He also looks dayuuum GOODT in the video, for the ladies…

It’s dope, check it out: