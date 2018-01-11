People Ain’t Isht: Boss Films Brooklyn Woman’s Poop Scoop Punishment After Denying Peen Proposal

Woman Sues Boss Who Forced Her To Pick Up Dog Poop For Rejecting Sexual Advances

Married store clerk Shanae Johnson, 26, said the owner of Easy Thrift Shop in Brooklyn punished her after she reported she was being sexually harassed by a coworker — and he forced her to pick up feces. The woman is now planning to sue over the embarrassing punishment.

The woman says her boss knew the droppings duty would cause her great anxiety and humiliation and even recorded her on his cell phone as she became visibly nauseated and started crying according to the NY Daily news.

“It felt so degrading,” Johnson told the Daily News. “I’m talking to you now, and I’m shaking. It was so degrading.”

She said the owner then picked up the pile, held it near her face and told her it was actually fake feces as he tried to block her exit from the premises. Johnson filed a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights last week, naming both the store and its owner, Earl Dennis. She claims she was targeted with the cruel prank after she shut down the advances of a male co-worker a few days earlier.

Sick idiot!