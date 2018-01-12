BlackAssassinsMatter: Taraji P. Henson’s “Proud Mary” Hits Theaters Today & Wigs Are Ready To Get Snatched

‘Proud Mary’ hits theaters tonight! We gotta support Taraji P Henson! Go see it! #ProudMary pic.twitter.com/jELZAFqB3e — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 11, 2018

“Proud Mary” Is Here & Twitter Is READY

Taraji P. Henson’s poorly-promoted assassin-thriller “Proud Mary” hits theaters today as 2018’s first big underdog story that hopefully ends with sold out theaters, snatched wigs and booming box office success this weekend DESPITE ALLLLLLL THE UNFAVORABLE ODDS.

Peep the growing Twitter hysteria over “Proud Mary” on the flip.