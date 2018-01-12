Brainless Bootleg Rapper Robs A Random Wingstop In Hopes Of Getting Rick Ross’ Attention For Maybach Music Contract

Wannabe Rapper Robs Wingstop To Get Rick Ross’ Attention

A raggedy rapper out of Memphis figured the best way to solidify his big break would be to literally steal money from the mogul who’s attention he wanted most.

According to The NY Post, 23-year-old Cedric Miller held up a local Wingstop on Friday alongside an accomplice. The duo pointed guns at the employees behind the counter and demanded cash, but left empty-handed once they figured out that they couldn’t open the register.

Miller was apprehended by Monday, seeing as how there were security cameras all over the place. He let authorities know that he wasn’t truly even focused on the contents of the register, he really just wanted to get on Rick Ross’ radar — as if he personally reviews the activity of each and every location. Smh.

Well, that’s one way NOT to break into the industry.

WREG/Getty