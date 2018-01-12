WTF Are They Doing? New York Times Unveils Artsy-Twerk Called “Figuring” [Video]

#SpeakingInDance | “We’re trying to invent a new way of being, feeling, thinking, seeing and being seen,” the choreographer Moriah Evans said of her spooky new dance, “Figuring.” “There’s more of an interest in sensation.” In the dance, @mosnave explores minuscule movements that start from deep inside the body before moving out. They're triggered by different energetic approaches: One, for instance, taps into vibrations. In this video, she said, her dancers show “a few of the emergent structures — you might call them mini-events — that are part of our practice and that will be in the piece.” Included in the daring @americanrealness festival, “Figuring” is performed this week by Nicole Marie Mannarino (in pink), @percivalpilates (in mustard) and @lizziefeidelson (in blue) at the industrial, cavernous @sculpturecenter in #LongIslandCity. Set to a score by @sapropelicpycnic, the work also has political underpinnings, and is a reaction to the current political climate. It’s “a real investment in making a feminist piece that empowers women’s bodies,” Moriah told the @nytimes writer @giadk. “There are so many ways to sense beauty.” @mosadek made this video for #SpeakingInDance, our weekly series exploring the world of #dance.

