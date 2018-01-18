Will You Be Watching? BET Is Revoking Black Cards January 18

BOSSIP Hit The Scene For BET’s New Show ‘Black Card Revoked.’

Have you ever joked around with your friends and they told you your Black Card has been revoked?

What if we told you it’s not just a phrase but a card game that people play? Now, thanks to BET, it’s also a show. The new game show which is hosted by comedic actor Tony Rock, premieres on BET January 18th. The show is also Executive Produced by David A. Hurwitz. The 30 minute, 12 episode season was shot in Los Angeles and Bossip hit the scene to see the season finale in action.

“I’ll come back and host as long as the show is around,” Tony Rock told BOSSIP. “It’s a great show and I know people are going to enjoy it.”

When BOSSIP visited, Blac Chyna, DeRay Davis and LeToya Luckett were on set to test their blackness. They each had a contestant on their team who had the chance to win up to $10,000. The audience voted by a round of applause and there was only one person who got to keep their black card. Though we can’t tell you who won, we can tell you it was hilariously black.

The show has 3 rounds of trivia that is pulled from the card game and real-life surveys. It’s a blended, fun mix of pop culture, politics, historic facts and entertainment.

If you think you have what it takes to keep your black card, tune into BET every Thursday at 10/9c.