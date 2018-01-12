Caption This

Diddy Giving Tyrese The Side Eye At Mary J. Blige’s Star Ceremony Is Hilarious

Tyrese was also in attendance at Mary J. Blige’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony Thursday. We peeped this photo of Puff looking at Tyrese like he was on IG live and had to pass it over to y’all for a caption…

Tyrese just knew he was getting fresh for Mary doe!

We had some friends at the ceremony who said the exchange with Diddy wasn’t a big deal, Black Ty just wanted to move closer to film from the front, but Diddy was startled because he didn’t know who was touching him at first.

Check out more photos below: