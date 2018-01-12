HBO Gives Us A First Look At Their Upcoming Film, ‘Fahrenheit 451’ With Michael B. Jordan

HBO Provides A First Look At Upcoming Fahrenheit 451

Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon star in HBO Films’ upcoming Fahrenheit 451. The film is based on Ray Bradbury’s classic novel of the same name, which depicts a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and “firemen” burn books. With the way the media is being portrayed in our society today, there really couldn’t have been a better time for an adaptation of this highly relevant book to be released.

Jordan will star as a young fireman named Guy Montag, while Shannon will play fire captain Beatty. Sofia Boutella will also be in the film as Clarisse, an informant “caught between the competing interests”, and Lilly Singh will play Raven, “a tabloid reporter who works with the fire department to spread the ministry’s propaganda by broadcasting its book-burning raids to fans.” HBO also provided photos on their Twitter page that show some stunning stills from the film.

The film is set to debut this spring, exclusively on HBO. Peep the teaser trailer for Fahrenheit 451 below.