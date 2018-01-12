Real Love: The Queen Of R&B Soul Mary J. Blige Receives Her Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

- By Bossip Staff
Mary J. Blige Receives Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Mary J. Blige Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame With Puff By Her Side

We don’t know about y’all, but we’ve NEVER been this excited for someone to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as we are for Mary J. Blige.

Sean Diddy Combs supports Mary J. Blige at her star ceremony in Los Angeles, California

The singer had her star ceremony Thursday, which was also her 47th birthday, and of course Brother Love, aka Diddy, aka Puff Daddy was there to support his sis!

Gotta love it.

Mary also posted up with her ‘Mudbound’ director Dee Rees and costar Garrett Hedlund.

Congratulations Mary!!!! We are so happy for you and so proud of you!!!!!

Check out more photos below:

