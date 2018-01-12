Wretched White Woman Popped In Phony “Black Guy Gang Rape” Case, Popped Again For Escaping Faux Prison

Crazy Woman Who Lied About Gang Rape Tries To Escape Jail

A Michigan woman caught lying about being kidnapped and gang raped by 4 phantom black guys tried to escape her low security lock up at a hospital. Now she will be doing even more time. Leiha Ann-Sue Artman, 27, of Montague was sentenced Jan. 4 to 13 months to four years in the Michigan Department of Corrections after she pleaded to a charge of resisting and obstructing police.

M Live reports, Artman was sent to jail, and on Oct. 10, jail corrections officers took Artman to Mercy Health’s Hackley Campus. It was alleged that she ran out of the emergency room, chased by officers who quickly detained her. Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat said the woman had claimed to be sexuallt assaukted before her hospital transfer, but it may have been a set up to escape.

“Ms. Leiha Ann-Sue Artman was transported from the Muskegon County Jail to Hackley Hospital based upon information provided by her indicating that she may have been sexually assaulted prior to arriving at the jail.”

Welp, now she’s been sentenced to an additional 13 months to four years in prison for resisting and obstructing police.