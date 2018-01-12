Kidnapped Kamiyah Mobley Is Still Speaking Up For “Mother” Who Snatched Her From Biological Mom’s Arms

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

A woman who abducted a baby 18 years ago and raised the child as her own has been arrested and charged with kidnapping. Gloria Williams, 51, of Walterboro, South Carolina, allegedly took Shanara Mobley's baby from a Florida hospital ward in 1998 when she was just eight-hours-old. The abduction sparked a nationwide manhunt but Williams was never found and went on to raise the baby then called Kamiyah Mobley as her own. The girl, who is now 18 and goes by the name Alexis Manigo, has since been introduced to her biological family but is still standing by Williams. Kamiyah even defended her in a recent court hearing saying "my mom's no felon". Williams, who has two biological children, is accused of posing as a nurse and stealing the baby girl, wrapped in a pink and blue blanket in 1998. She reportedly suffered a miscarriage a week before the crime,The case was even featured on America's Most Wanted, but until was left unsolved. The breakthrough came from a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and a DNA test confirmed that the teenager was Kamiyah. Williams could face up to life in prison if convicted. Included in this set of pictures are a current mugshot of Williams and then composite pictures the police released at the time of the alleged crime

Splash News

Kamiyah Mobley Still Wants Gloria Williams To Receive Lenient Sentence

It’s been a year, but Kamiyah Mobley’s feelings about the woman who abducted her eight hours after her birth have not changed at all.

Now 19 years old, Mobley lived her first 18 years as Alexis Manigo until Gloria Williams confessed that she’d raised her after abducting her as a newborn.

In a new interview with Daily Mail, Mobley said she’s still forgiven Williams and doesn’t think she’s a criminal or that she should be subjected to a long prison sentence.

“I am certain that she’s going to get time, but I’m hoping not very, very long. I think they should be lenient,” she told the Daily Mail. “It’s not like she took me and tortured me my whole life. She took care of me very well.”

Mobley has formed an “incredible bond” with her biological father, Craig Aiken, 42 and has been enjoying long stays with him in Jacksonville, FL along with his wife Shannon and her eight half-siblings. Aiken and some of Mobley’s siblings appear in the Daily Mail coverage and the teen celebrated Christmas with them.

Mobley’s relationship with her biological mother, Shanara Mobley, has been off to a slower start.

“It’s been harder for my mother to cope. We are working on our relationship,” Mobley told Daily Mail. “I don’t like to define which one is my mother, I like to be respectful of both parties.”

“’I don’t like to take away from either one of their duties or what they did,” she continued. “I don’t want to pick sides.”

Last year Mobley’s birth mother vented her frustrations on Facebook, confessing:

‘The tears won’t stop. I see my baby girl wanting this lady in her life and not me.’

Williams was arrested and charged with kidnapping last January. She could face life in prison if convicted.

What do you think about this case? Should Gloria Williams be given life in jail? Or has she already suffered enough being separated from Kamiyah?

Categories: Arrests, Babies, Cry Me A River

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus