Kidnapped Kamiyah Mobley Is Still Speaking Up For “Mother” Who Snatched Her From Biological Mom’s Arms

Kamiyah Mobley Still Wants Gloria Williams To Receive Lenient Sentence

It’s been a year, but Kamiyah Mobley’s feelings about the woman who abducted her eight hours after her birth have not changed at all.

Now 19 years old, Mobley lived her first 18 years as Alexis Manigo until Gloria Williams confessed that she’d raised her after abducting her as a newborn.

In a new interview with Daily Mail, Mobley said she’s still forgiven Williams and doesn’t think she’s a criminal or that she should be subjected to a long prison sentence.

“I am certain that she’s going to get time, but I’m hoping not very, very long. I think they should be lenient,” she told the Daily Mail. “It’s not like she took me and tortured me my whole life. She took care of me very well.”

Mobley has formed an “incredible bond” with her biological father, Craig Aiken, 42 and has been enjoying long stays with him in Jacksonville, FL along with his wife Shannon and her eight half-siblings. Aiken and some of Mobley’s siblings appear in the Daily Mail coverage and the teen celebrated Christmas with them.

Mobley’s relationship with her biological mother, Shanara Mobley, has been off to a slower start.

“It’s been harder for my mother to cope. We are working on our relationship,” Mobley told Daily Mail. “I don’t like to define which one is my mother, I like to be respectful of both parties.” “’I don’t like to take away from either one of their duties or what they did,” she continued. “I don’t want to pick sides.”

Last year Mobley’s birth mother vented her frustrations on Facebook, confessing:

‘The tears won’t stop. I see my baby girl wanting this lady in her life and not me.’

Williams was arrested and charged with kidnapping last January. She could face life in prison if convicted.

What do you think about this case? Should Gloria Williams be given life in jail? Or has she already suffered enough being separated from Kamiyah?