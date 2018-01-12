Precious Pregnancy Portrait: Toya Wright Bares Her Bountifully Blessed Bawwwwwdy For The Gram

Toya Wright Lays In Field Of Flowers For Pregnancy Photo By Dewayne Rogers

Toya Wright looks like she’s due any day now. The reality star posted this maternity shot of her laying in a field of flowers.

Her caption: “She loves the smell of bloomed sun flowers and new beginnings…And all it took was a little Reign”

Guess she’s already planning on shortening that name from Reignbeaux to Reign. Beautiful maternity photo though, riiiiight?