Sunken In Love: Tomi Lahren Gentrified 21 Savage & Now Musty-Crusties Want To Smash Her Sinister KKKakes

If you lusting over Tomi Lahren rapping over 21 Savage Bank Account you in the sunken place…. pic.twitter.com/igB90B5615 — .R⛈ (@r21yna) January 12, 2018

Tomi Lahren Rapped 21 Savage & All Hell Broke Loose

At this point, it’s very clear that we DESPISE hateful dollop of dumpster mayo Tomi Lahren who continues to pollute airwaves with shameless racism that apparently slipped the minds of crusty Black thirsties who got all heart-eyed when she rapped along with 21 Savage in YET ANOTHER shameful moment in white supremacy history that destroyed the internet.

@ y’all falling inlove with tomi lahren simply for singing along to 21 savage… where have y’all standards gone? pic.twitter.com/f6i3dOoW9d — i (@fkaisaiah) January 12, 2018

