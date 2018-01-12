Lena Waithe Stops By ‘The Breakfast Club’ To Talk Her New Series, ‘The Chi’ [Video]

Lena Waithe Makes Her Way To The Breakfast Club

Since her breakout role in both Dear White People and Master Of None, Lena Waithe has been in the minds of everybody whose screen she pops up on. She made history as the first black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing, and now she’s making even more history with her new series, The Chi.

Waithe stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about The Chi, which she both created and executive produces. The show explores the ripple effects of a deadly shooting in a South Side Chicago community, which mimics a community like the one Waithe grew up in.