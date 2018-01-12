Congratulations: Ameriie Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Bundle Of Joy

Ameriie And Husband Lenny Nicholson Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Ameriie has been keeping a low profile, but she emerged today with some happy news. She is expecting her first baby! Ameriie posted the news on her Instagram.

Ameriie wed her husband Lenny Nicholson in 2011. Sources close to the couple tell BOSSIP she is around 5 months pregnant.

Since departing from the music scene, Ameriie has been pursuing her literary career.

She’s been promoting this collection of stories which she edited.

Congrats to Ameriie and Lenny!