Congratulations: Ameriie Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Bundle Of Joy

- By Bossip Staff
Celebrities attend the 16th Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California

JOCE / Bauergriffin.com / Splash

Ameriie And Husband Lenny Nicholson Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Ameriie has been keeping a low profile, but she emerged today with some happy news. She is expecting her first baby! Ameriie posted the news on her Instagram.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - MAY 24: Amerie and Lenny Nicholson attend LOUIS VUITTON & INTERVIEW MAGAZINE Party for Pharrell Williams and Nigo at Louis Vuitton in Soho on May 24, 2005 in New York City

(Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Ameriie wed her husband Lenny Nicholson in 2011. Sources close to the couple tell BOSSIP she is around 5 months pregnant.

Since departing from the music scene, Ameriie has been pursuing her literary career.

She’s been promoting this collection of stories which she edited.

Congrats to Ameriie and Lenny!

Categories: Babies, Ballers, Bangers

