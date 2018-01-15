Take That, Take That: A Gallery Women Diddy Dated And Was Rumored To Have Dated
Diddy’s Love Interests
Diddy has been in the game for damn near 30 years. In that time, he’s come across a lot of women. He’s loved some, smashed some and been rumored to be with others. It’s been quite a roller coaster ride of love for the mogul. Let’s recap it all by looking at the women he’s been linked to throughout his career.
Jennifer Lopez – They had a major love at the turn of the century that ended pretty horrible with a club shootout. Long story.
Misa Hylton – Diddy’s first baby momma and an OG in the game.
Sarah Chapman – She’s the mother of Diddy’s 10 year old and an absolute stunner
Kim Porter – Of course she’s the mother of four of his kids
Tracey Edmonds – They had a thing around 2008 but now she’s with Deion Sanders
Sienna Miller – They dated, randomly, about a decade ago
Emma Hemming – They were rumored to have dated
Penelope Cruz – They allegedly dated too. Get it, Diddy.
Diana Bianchi – The tabloids linked them but ehhhhh