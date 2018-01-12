Don’t Call It A Comeback: Tracy Morgan Returns to Television in The Last O.G.

Comedy superstar and multiple Emmy® nominee Tracy Morgan returns to television with TBS starring in The Last O.G., a new comedy series that he executive produces alongside creator and executive producer Jordan Peele. TBS, which currently dominates as the number onetelevision’s #1 comedy network, adds the new Morgan/Peele series to this year’s slate of programming to continue its solid and successful run of well- received original series. Beginning April 3, episodes will air Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

The Last O.G. centers on Tray (Morgan), an ex-con shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from prison for on good behavior after a 15-year stint. Returning to his newly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, he discovers that his former girlfriend, Shay (played by emerging, breakout star actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish), has married an affable, successful white man (Ryan Gaul) who is helping raise the twins (Taylor Mosby & Dante Hoagland) Tray never knew existed. Wanting nothing more than to connect with his kids, but having neither the money to support them nor himself, Tray falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet while treading on unfamiliar territory.

The Last O.G. also stars Cedric the Entertainer as the head of the halfway house where Tray is staying, and Allen Maldonado as Tray’s cousin Bobby, who helps him adjust to life on the outside. Executive-producing with Morgan and Peele are Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, John Carcieri and Joel Zadak of Principato Young. Don’t forget to tune in on April 3 and tell us what you think!