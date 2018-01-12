New Video: Paper Paulk Releases Visual For “Going Far”

About Paper Paulk

If there’s something you should know about Paper Paulk, it’s that he’s committed to Cleveland… and good hip-hop. Devin “Paper” Paulk has garnered a reputation as an honest, outspoken and passionate emcee. His debut EP, Power, received a guest appearance from the highly respected, Pusha T. Paper Paulk has also gained the attention of fellow Cleveland artist, Machine Gun Kelly; eventually earning a performance spot during the EST Fest. He spent the summer of 2017 opening for Kap G on a 40-city tour across the United States. See “Going Far” below, drop a comment let us know what you think!