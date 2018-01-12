Bangin’ With Mr. Cooper: An Emotional Anderson Goes Smooth Off On #45 Over Haiti Hate [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Splash
Anderson Cooper Reacts Emotionally To Trump’s Haiti Hate
It can’t be stated enough how much of a gaping azzhole Donald Trump is. One might even call HIM a “shithole”.
Last night on CNN, a very emotional Anderson Cooper called him everything but one in specific response to Trump’s comments about the people of Haiti.
We wish nothing but the worst things life has to offer on ol’ Donnie.