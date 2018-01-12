Evidence Released: Washington Police Publicize Surveillance Footage Showing Nelly And Alleged Rape Victim [Photos + Video]

Image via SplashTMZ/Auburn PD

Cops Release Evidence From Nelly’s Alleged Rape Case

As we previously reported, the rape case that was hanging over Nelly‘s head has been dropped. Although a potential civil suit is pending, the Washington state police who were investigating the case have released evidence according to TMZ.

The case is now officially close being that there the alleged victim refuses to testify and there is no further evidence to substantiate her claim.

Authorities have a bevy of photos of Nelly’s arrest and security camera footage of the rapper and Monique Greene leaving the Seattle club where they met and entering his tour bus.

The recording, shows Greene leaving the tour bus after Nelly gave her to call the police and report the rape.

According to Nelly, the sex, vaginal and oral, was consensual, without condom and he did not ejaculate. Greene insists that Nelly stripped her of her clothes and said “you gonna take this d**k” and “thats my pu**y” epeatedly during the alleged attack. Greene also says the rapper offered her $2500, when she refused, she says $100 was thrown at her. Nelly refutes the claim saying he handed the $100 to her.

