Keeping Up With No Koordination: Khloe Kardashian And Her NBA Embryo Join In On A Flash Mob At The Mall
Khloe Jumps Into A Flash Mob With Her Sister Kourtney
Kim, Kourtney and a pregnant Khloe Kardashian hit up the Topanga Mall in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday. Cameras were there with them, so they were likely shooting a scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim tweeted about the encounter, which according to her, was a surprise form Kourt, Khloe, and Khadijah.
According to video from TMZ, Kourtney dances along with the flash mob the entire time, and later on Khloe even comes in to join her sister. It can’t be easy being 6 months pregnant and walking around the mall in some 6-inch heels…so we’ll give her a pass for her lack of rhythm when joining the flash mob. It does look like all three sisters are having a good time though.
And if you know anything about Kim, her and her husband Ye love a good ice cream cone–which she can be seen with when surprised with the dancing mob.
Kim’s surrogate should be giving birth any day now, but Khloe still had 6 months to go.