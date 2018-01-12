Keeping Up With No Koordination: Khloe Kardashian And Her NBA Embryo Join In On A Flash Mob At The Mall

Khloe Jumps Into A Flash Mob With Her Sister Kourtney

Kim, Kourtney and a pregnant Khloe Kardashian hit up the Topanga Mall in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday. Cameras were there with them, so they were likely shooting a scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim tweeted about the encounter, which according to her, was a surprise form Kourt, Khloe, and Khadijah.

OMG you guys!!!! I just experienced a flash mob!!!! @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian & @ForeverKhadijah surprised me with a flash mob in the middle of the mall! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 12, 2018

It was like we went back in time to 2011! Flash mob!!! https://t.co/L6jYBPk4Pt — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 12, 2018

According to video from TMZ, Kourtney dances along with the flash mob the entire time, and later on Khloe even comes in to join her sister. It can’t be easy being 6 months pregnant and walking around the mall in some 6-inch heels…so we’ll give her a pass for her lack of rhythm when joining the flash mob. It does look like all three sisters are having a good time though.

And if you know anything about Kim, her and her husband Ye love a good ice cream cone–which she can be seen with when surprised with the dancing mob.

Kim watching the flash mob Khloé, Kourtney and Khadijah prepared for her pic.twitter.com/5GfQc653mx — KimYe Media (@KimYeMedia) January 12, 2018

Kim’s surrogate should be giving birth any day now, but Khloe still had 6 months to go.