Sexy AF, B: Here’s A Gallery Of Reasons Why #LHHNY’s Kiyanne Can Get Her Timberland Boots Knocked…

Bae Of The Day: LHHNY’s Kiyanne

Kiyanne might be a newcomer to the LHHNY series, but she’s their silent killer. The 23-year-old is not just a serious spitter, but she’s a talented comedian and a looker! Dayyyuuum, do you see that bawwwwdy??

Kiyanna is our finer than lacefronts ideal east coast wifey in the perfect hip hop pipe dream…

Hit the flip for more beautiful pics and funny vids from our NYC bae Kiyanne.