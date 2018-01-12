OVO Baby Daddy: Did Drake Just Confirm He’s Sophie Brussaux’s Parisian Porn Seed Papi?

Did Drake Just Confirm He Had A Baby With Sophie Brussaux?

Many are speculating that Drake and Sophie Brussaux have settled their differences over whether or not he is the daddy to her baby boy. Before the woman even popped out the kid, she was calling on Champagne Papi to step it up. In an ironic twist, the baby was born last year on Drake’s birthday.

Today, Drake actually followed Sophie, formerly known by her porn name “Rosee Divine”, on IG. Rumors are swirling that Drake and the late twenties Parisian mama have settled paternity after he flew her to him in person to get tested. Now Drake looks to be stepping up for the young boy.

Sophie posted up a photo entering a private plane recently, do you think she was going to visit her baby zaddy???

Interesting! Folks across the internet are already convinced Drake is the dad, otherwise why go through all this trouble? Hit the flip to see reactions from disappointed Drake stans.