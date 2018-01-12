OVO Baby Daddy: Did Drake Just Confirm He’s Sophie Brussaux’s Parisian Porn Seed Papi?
Many are speculating that Drake and Sophie Brussaux have settled their differences over whether or not he is the daddy to her baby boy. Before the woman even popped out the kid, she was calling on Champagne Papi to step it up. In an ironic twist, the baby was born last year on Drake’s birthday.
Today, Drake actually followed Sophie, formerly known by her porn name “Rosee Divine”, on IG. Rumors are swirling that Drake and the late twenties Parisian mama have settled paternity after he flew her to him in person to get tested. Now Drake looks to be stepping up for the young boy.
The gram has been buzzing for months about this porn star chick named “Sophie”, who was allegedly pregnant by #Drake, she had the baby a few weeks ago, but everyone was just waiting to see the baby’s pics….well apparently Drake saw them, and he followed Sophie this morning☝🏾😆 Looks like it is his!😱 This should get interesting😅 #TeaTENDERS
Sophie posted up a photo entering a private plane recently, do you think she was going to visit her baby zaddy???
Your favorite RAPPER #Drake son was born recently by his Ex-PORNHUB baby mother #sophiebrussaux and he flew her out just to get a paternity test in person 💅🏾 Shortly after he turned that follow button from blue to GREEN 👪 #Ithoughthelijedhisgirlsbbw #theresultsarein #youarethefather #congratsdrake #pornhub #model #shadefreezone
Interesting! Folks across the internet are already convinced Drake is the dad, otherwise why go through all this trouble? Hit the flip to see reactions from disappointed Drake stans.
