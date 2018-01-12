YFN Lucci Labelmate Garren Drops Visuals For New Single “Conversation” [VIDEO]

Today, Compton-based R&B singer Garren released his music video for his new single “Conversation”. The single is from his upcoming debut EP, Normal, which is set to release in February. The rising R&B star sings about a girl being ready for a more serious love on “Conversation”, leaving behind all the games and going after “a real one”.

The accompanying visual tells an unconventional love story. After a girl breaks up with her man over his petty games, Garren swoops in, proving to be the man that’s ready to give her some quality time and “a little conversation”. The single is produced by Big Fruit and the music video is directed by A Plus Filmz.

“The story behind this song is realizing that the women need more respect, more appreciation, and just more value,” Garren explains, “We as men, can help raise that for them and this is me vocalizing the different things that they actually need from what they currently get. Women need a change and they deserve a change from all of this degrading, I’m here to bring that.”

Born and raised in Compton, Garren gained early success with his single “Wrong Way”, which was premiered by Ebro on Beats 1 and charted in the top ten. Shortly after, his collaboration with YFN Lucci on “You Know That” surpassed 3 million views. Outside of music, Garren remains an active member of his community, giving back to charities and working with local nonprofits. Garren’s upcoming EP “Normal” is set to release this February. To stay up to date with Garren, you can follow him on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Soundcloud.