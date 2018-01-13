Lil Kim Checks Eve Over Story She Blew Her Off Back In The Day, “We Are Not Fighting”

Lil Kim Upset After Eve Calls Her Out As A Bully?

Rapper Eve was on her new gig at The Talk and talking beefs with her middle age friends, bringing Lil Kim into the mix. Eve says she was so impressed with Kim early on and Kim used to give her the stank face. But, was Eve really being shady or bigging her up? Kim was not happy with Eve’s little rocky friendship story.

Here’s the clip:

While the hosts discuss the topic about hating someone at first sight, @TheRealEve​ opens up about her past beef with fellow rapper @LilKim​ 🐾✌️ pic.twitter.com/DuEu3k8mLx — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) January 10, 2018

In response, Kim says she’s not and never has been a bad colleague. Why do these girls keep hating on her???

Why do you girls always do this to me?Trying to make me out to be the bad guy?I don’t remember it that way at all🤔@TheRealEve is my girl that’s my baby y’all.We are not fighting.We are real friends.We can have this debate and still cuddle on the couch and watch a movie 2gether.. https://t.co/NYHWBstAv0 — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) January 12, 2018

Kim actually invited herself on the show to chat about their different recollections.

Oooohhh I can’t wait to have this debate on your show. 😂 What is really in those cups that ya’ll be drinking? 🧐 — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) January 12, 2018

Do you think Eve was being facetious with this story? Maybe she ran out of stuff to ‘talk” about at work.